Predator may have been prowling local libraries

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Solana Beach man was arrested at a San Bernardino library for allegedly trying to pay a 15-year-old boy for sexual acts, and may have struck in San Diego as well.

Authorities said 40-year-old Sean O'Farrell of Solana Beach has been trying to pick up young boys all across the area.

"We learned O'Farrell approached the male juvenile, in the Rancho Cucomonga Library engaged in conversation and offered him money in exchange for seeing the boy in a state of undress," said Capt. Theresa Adams-Hydar.

O'Farrell was arrested and after bailed out of jail, but he told authorities his primary residence was in Solana Beach.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department became involved in the case and served a search warrant on his house.

"During the search, they did find several videos that depicted prepubescent boys in various states of undress naked and engaged in sexual, and sexual intercourse," said Capt. Adams-Hydar.

O'Farrell was arrested a second time and authorities now believe his crimes go beyond child pornography.

"Based on the investigation, we strongly believe that O'Farrell has engaged in sexual acts with minor children, over the course of probably ten years," said Capt. Adams-Hydar.

O'Farrell's Solana Beach house is located near two schools, a public library, and a Boys and Girls Club. Because of his location, investigators worry there could many more victims.

"We need your help to identify children who may have been victimized by O'Farrell," said Capt. Adams-Hydar.

O'Farrell is currently being held at the Vista Detention Facility on $250,000 bail, and is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday.