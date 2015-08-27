Multi-million dollar home in Escondido on the auction block

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of San Diego's most fascinating home goes on the auction block in September.

The house in the hills above Escondido has several unique features, including the world's longest residential swimming pool.

This private and luxurious residence was built in 1995.

The home has 23,787 square feet of living space that includes 8 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms.

One of the home's highlights is the state-of-the-art gymnasium and a large garage that is able to accommodate over 20 cars.

The master bedroom includes multiple rooms of its own as well as spa-like amenities.

Ann Brizolis from Pacific Sotheby's International Realty has been the listing agent for the property for 3 years. She says they've dropped the price of the home. It was originally priced at $16.5 million, but now costs just $12.5 million.

In the video report above, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely takes you on an in-depth virtual tour of the multi-million dollar mansion.