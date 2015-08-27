CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Nicholas Donald Dean

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for Nicholas Donald Dean.

He has felony arrest warrants out for possession of narcotics and burglary. He also has a felony warrant for reckless driving.

His criminal history includes possession of drugs for sale.

Nicholas Donald Dean is 25-year-old, 5-foot-10, 135-pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to spend time in North County, especially Carlsbad, Encinitas and Cardiff.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and anyone making a tip can remain anonymous.