Brothers bring rare truck and family history to life in Campo

CAMPO, Calif. (CBS 8) -- Two brothers are working to restore an extremely rare Gotfredson model 20B farm truck built by their great grandfather.

The 1926 flatbed sat in a garage in Carlyle, Illinois for three decades before the brothers found it and brought it to San Diego’s East County.

The brothers towed it out to the Motor Transport Museum in Campo to see if they could get it started.

A video report is posted on this page, as well as links to Gotfredson Truck information online.

David Gotfredson is a producer at CBS News 8. He and his brother Paul grew up near Detroit – where the truck was made – and moved with their family to San Diego as teenagers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L5HfSpnayM