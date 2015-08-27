La Mesa about to lose its landmark restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After 40 years of serving up slices, a popular La Mesa pizzeria is closing it's doors.

Since announcing plans to close, Sanfilippo's has been busier than ever, even drawing in new customers. But it's not enough to keep the doors from closing the La Mesa institution.

Donato Sanfilippo opened the restaurant 40-years ago, but the owners of Sanfilippo's Pizza says it costs too much dough to stay in business and now the restaurant is up for sale.

There is no date for the last day, but it's expected to be in October or November.

The newest member of the CBS News 8 team, Brandon Lewis reports from La Mesa with more on the closure in this video report.