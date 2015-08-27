Driver arrested trying to smuggle men into the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is facing human smuggling charges after Border Patrol Officers found two undocumented immigrants in his trunk at the Pine Valley checkpoint Wednesday night.

The man was driving through the checkpoint around 7:30 p.m., in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

When agents inspected his car, they found two men in the trunk, sweating profusely because of the high temperatures and lack of ventilation.

Authorities determined the men were Mexican nationals.

The driver was arrested and is a U.S. Citizen.