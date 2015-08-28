Pacific Beach residents fight back against new lifeguard command center

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - Pacific Beach residents continued their fight Thursday against plans for a multi-million dollar lifeguard command center in their neighborhood.

The City of San Diego has targeted the cliffs at the bottom of Law Street as the location for the 3,500-square-foot, $7 million command center.

Opponents said the location for the center, which will be used to store vehicles, equipment and will provide an additional observation tower, would be flooded by high tide during storms.

"Putting a giant office building on this nice, natural side of the beach, isn't something a lot of the community wants," said one resident.

A spokesperson for the city refuted claims by opponents stating, based on their knowledge of the area, high tide during storms would not be a problem for the station. The spokesperson added that providing safety - due to the large numbers of visitors - is the number one reason for building or enhancing the lifeguard facilities. Some Pacific Beach residents agreed.

"The more eyes on the water, the better," said a resident.

Opponents said it’s the project itself and its location that they are against, not the people who protect beachgoers.

"We are not against the lifeguards. We love them. They are awesome people, and they do a great job, but this structure, a $7 million concrete bunker on the sand is not what the community wants," said an opponent to the new lifeguard center.