More than a dozen animals rescued in Jacumba

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Thursday, more than a dozen animals were rescued from deplorable conditions in Jacumba and are now being cared for by county animal services.

Officials said it took four hours to transport and process all the rescued animals. Now, the hope is to make them healthy enough to eventually be adopted.

From a herd of goats, to pigs and several horses, San Diego County Animal services seized more than a dozen neglected animals.

Officials said they contacted the animals' owner a couple of weeks ago regarding a complaint, but the warning did not seem to do any good.

"We required the owner to obtain vet care for the animals and get treatment and she failed to do and therefor we went out and seized the animals for their own protection," said an official.

A total of 19 animals were impounded, including a dead four-month-old baby horse.

"The horses specifically range in condition to severely emaciated black and white one in particular, to moderately emaciated. We impounded female and male goats the whole herd--several of them were thin. There was no food available for them and a couple of the female goats have shown signs of not feeling very well. A couple appear to be pregnant," said an official.

Sadly, it is not the first time animal control has performed such a large scale seizure. It occurs several times a year.

In 2011, 58 animals were taken from a property in Campo, including cows, sheep and llamas. That investigation began when nine llamas were found dead nearby on the side of the road.

Animal control officials said the current case is still under investigation. No charges have been filed, but that could soon change.