Officer involved shooting at Mission Valley shopping center leaves one man dead

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - A man threatening people with a box cutter at a store in Mission Valley was shot and killed by a police officer Friday when he began advancing toward the lawman, police said.

Someone called for help around 12:10 a.m. and said a man had threatened, chased and was yelling at an employee of a CVS store in the 5600 block of Mission Center Road near Westside Drive, according to San Diego police.

An arriving officer saw the suspect with the weapon in his hand shortly afterward, San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings said.

The officer told the suspect to drop the weapon, but he ignored the command and "quickly advanced on the officer" while pointing the blade toward him, he said.

The officer ran to the rear of his patrol car, but the suspect kept advancing, prompting the officer to open fire, Hastings said. The suspect died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"The suspect got very close to the officer, the officer fearing for his own safety fired multiple rounds at the suspect striking him. The suspect eventually staggered away and collapsed," Captain David Nisleit, San Diego Police Homicide Unit said.

According to police, the suspect was a 54-year-old white male. The police officer involved is on administrative leave. He's a 15 year veteran of the force with the Eastern Division.

The shooting was investigated by homicide detectives, which is protocol with all officer-involved shootings regardless of whether anyone is fatally wounded.

https://twitter.com/GeneCBS8/status/637278332090892288