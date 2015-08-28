Amtrak train runs into truck on tracks; no injuries

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Amtrak train, carrying passengers, smashed into a box truck that was stuck on the railroad tracks Friday morning near Mission Hills at the base of Washington Street.

The collision created a domino effect, causing the truck to hit a MTS SUV and two other vehicles before 10:00 a.m.



The box truck driver said the railroad track lights weren’t working properly and the lights cycled through twice. During that time, a line of trucks and cars had already crossed the tracks, but were unable to clear the area. Those vehicles included two box trucks, a MTS SUV and a Camaro.



The driver of the truck said he jumped out of the truck at the last second:

"I got out when I realized nobody is going to move for me."

"I saw the northbound Amtrak approaching Washington. The collision occurred and the vehicle came towards me,” said the MTS driver.

According to sheriff's deputies, there were no injuries.



As of 11:00 a.m., traffic was blocked in the area of Washington Street between Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway.



https://twitter.com/GeneCBS8/status/637328386105344000