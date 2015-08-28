U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship returns to the West Coast

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship at Southwestern Yacht Club (SWYC) is one of the largest, oldest, and most prestigious yacht clubs in San Diego.

Founded in 1925, it has developed into a full-service operation, with nearly 750 members embracing all forms of yachting, fishing, and social activities.

From August 27th through August 29th, several races will be held in San Diego Harbor between Shelter/Harbor Islands and Coronado Island.

Participants with varying levels and types of disabilities are expected from all over the U.S., including disabled veterans in the Warrior Sailing program.

SWYC has a long tradition of sailing, racing, and providing race committees many times a year, and hosted the first West Coast U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship in 2012.

