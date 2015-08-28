Chargers to salute Military at Saturday's preseason game

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers will conduct their 27th annual Salute to the Military at Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qualcomm Stadium.

Pregame entertainment will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Frog X parachute team, which features retired Navy SEALs, will leap into Qualcomm Stadium. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephanie Allen will perform the national anthem.

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael A. Rocco, the commanding general of the Third Marine Aircraft Wing, and Rear Adm. Markham Rich, the commander of the Navy Region Southwest, will participate in the pregame coin toss.

Several wounded warriors will be recognized at halftime, followed by a performance of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

Allen will be joined by Airman 1st Class Michelle Doolittle in performing "God Bless America" just before the start of the third quarter.

The Qualcomm Stadium parking lot will open at 1 p.m. for the 5 p.m. game. Fans planning on riding the Trolley to the game are advised to take early trains as cars could fill up in both directions to the stadium as early as 2:30 p.m.