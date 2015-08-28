Solana Beach man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

VISTA (CNS) - A Solana Beach man already facing charges in San Bernardino County for allegedly approaching a teenage boy at a library and offering him money in exchange for sex pleaded not guilty in Vista to possession of child pornography.

Sean Patrick O'Farrell, 40, was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

The defendant had posted bail to get out of jail in San Bernardino County days before he was re-arrested Wednesday. A search of his home he shares with his mother turned up DVDs containing pornography featuring young boys, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

Authorities suspect that O'Farrell, who's accused in the San Bernardino County case of approaching a 15-year-old boy at a library in Rancho Cucamonga, has committed similar crimes at libraries in San Diego County, including in his coastal hometown.

San Diego sheriff's Capt. Theresa Adams-Hydar asked any youths who might have been contacted inappropriately by O'Farrell to call the department at (858) 565-5200.

O'Farrell faces three years in prison if convicted on the case in San Diego, said prosecutor Jeffrey Dort.

A readiness conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and a preliminary hearing for Sept. 14 at the Vista Courthouse.