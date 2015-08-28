Zoo Day: Superb Starling

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Krisyn Sargent from the San Diego Zoo joined the CBS News 8 at 11AM crew with a superb starling. This starling is a beautiful bird from the Safari Park.

This bird is found in East Africa, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Their coloring is striking. The adult starlings have black heads and iridescent blue-to-green back, upper breast, wings, and tail. The belly is red-orange, separated from the blue breast by a white bar. Younger birds have duller plumage and their eyes are brown at first and later become grayish white.