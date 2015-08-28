Teen found dead near Sleep Train Amphitheatre identified

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities released the name Friday of a teenager found dead alongside a street near the Sleep Train Amphitheatre.

A jogger came across the body of 17-year-old Anthony Hofer in the 2300 block of Heritage Road in Chula Vista shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

The cause and circumstances of the youth's death remain under investigation. One of the scenarios detectives are considering is that the teen, who was believed to have lived in the South Bay, might have been struck by a hit-and-run driver's vehicle, Lt. Kenny Heinz said this afternoon.