DJ: The ultimate Taylor Swift fan

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Taylor Swift concert hits Petco Park Saturday night and while tween and teen girls everywhere are squealing in anticipation, one youngster may just be the ultimate super fan.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely traveled to Rancho Penasquitos to meet a five year old boy with pipes and a proposal.

DJ Foley fell in love with Taylor Swift after hearing her songs when he was just 4 years old. It wasn't long before he professed his love, asked mom to buy EVERY CD Taylor Swift has ever made and quickly memorized EVERY song on said CD's.

Soon after, he was singing "concerts" and gaining a small but loyal following on social media. Every time Mom posted videos of him singing Taylor Swift, people were begging for more and basking in the humor and delight of it all.

When DJ is asked his name, he quickly responds with "I'm Taylor Swift".

Much like Taylor, DJ is endearing, adorable, funny and entertaining. He has a calendar that outlines the days until her concert at Petco Park. Oh yes…he WILL be there! (8th row center, nonetheless)

And while we know Taylor Swift has tens of millions of fans around the world…this is one 5 year old boy that deems himself a SUPER SWIFTIE.

During the concert, D.J. Will hold a sign asking Taylor to marry him.