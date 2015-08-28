New Fault Line Parks opens

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City officials celebrated the opening of a $3 million 1.3-acre park in the East Village.

Fault Line Park, on Island Avenue between 14th and 15th streets, is the first public park to open in the neighborhood since 2004, when the Park in the Park opened at Petco Park. It's name refers to the Rose Canyon Fault, which runs underneath.

Civic San Diego, which oversees development in the area, said the facility includes a cafe, seating, shade trees, a variety of play areas for children, multi-purpose lawn area, an intimate garden area and a public art piece.

It's part of a larger development in the East Village called "Pinnacle on the Park," which will include 950 new homes, street level commercial and retail space, underground parking, a stand-alone commercial structure and public restrooms. More than 70 of the new residences will be set aside for affordable housing, according to Civic San Diego.

"The commitment to this project over the years is a testament to the value of good public, private partnerships and we are excited and proud to open a park for the growing East Village community," said Reese Jarrett, president of Civic San Diego.

"A true win-win situation, Fault Line Park and Pinnacle on the Park are wonderful examples of how these partnerships can provide the community with public benefits like affordable housing, public open space and quality living opportunities for area residents," Jarrett said. "We look forward to continuing these types of projects throughout San Diego."

The park is open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer called Fault Line Park "a model for future open spaces in San Diego."

Pinnacle On The Park will include two high-rise residential towers.

The first has been completed and is currently leasing. The first move- ins took place earlier this month. The second tower is scheduled to begin construction this fall and be completed by 2018.