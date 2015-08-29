San Diego pilot killed in Los Angeles County crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was killed when the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed in a rural high desert area in Los Angeles County was a San Diego resident, the coroner's office reported Friday.

Channing Morse, 67, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 12:15 p.m. Thursday near 165th Street East and East Avenue X in Llano, near Lake Los Angeles.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash, the single-engine Piper PA25 was not carrying any passengers.

The plane did not catch fire when it went down in a vacant field, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.