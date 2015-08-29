Boats vs paddleboards in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - On Friday, there was a push for new rules in Oceanside Harbor after a number of close calls between paddleboarders, kayakers and boaters.

Currently, the Oceanside Harbor is off limits to paddleboards, however, it's a long standing law that is frequently ignored. An ignored law to the displeasure of some boaters.

Now, the the city is considering a change that would hopefully satisfy both sides.

"The rules were written a long time ago before the standup paddle board craze really hit. They were referring to the traditional lay down paddle board style," said Israel Stone from Boat Rentals of America.

Stone said stand up boards are safer and support the city's plans to formally open the waters for paddleboards while warning them to avoid boats.

"Luckily the paddle boards aren't going too fast if they do bump into something," said Stone.

The law that prohibits boards on the water is ignored so often that most paddleboarders are not even aware it's illegal.

The changes are expected to happen soon because the proposal still needs to be put forward at the next Harbor committee meeting, and then it would have be approved by the City Council.

