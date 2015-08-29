Brush fire along I-8 in Alpine now contained

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A brush fire that broke out along Interstate 8 in Alpine Saturday is now contained.

The fire off Westbound I-8 near East Willows Road was reported around 10:30 a.m., according to the Cleveland National Forest.

Reports of 5 to 6 acres burned, structures in the area were not immediately threatened.

According to air and ground resources, the fire is 90 percent contained.

