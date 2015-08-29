Chargers fans brave the heat for preseason game against Seattle

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Chargers fans braved the heat at Qualcomm Stadium ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the reigning NFC Champions Seattle Seahawks.

Fans showed up in a huge way, and they say they're all in.

"We definitely expect to win, just because it's been a big rivalry," fan Daisy Maldonado said.

Charged up for the Chargers, fans couldn't wait to get to Qualcomm Stadium to tailgate.

"That's the best part of it, coming over to the football game and tailgating, grilling, eating, talking and throwing the football," fan Eddie Vidales said.

Birthday boy, Ed Evers, said he got the best gift of all, an autograph from former Charger, Willie Buchanon.



"They noticed the 28 and they were really happy with it and they called me over and I went ahead and had Willie sign it," Evers said.

Hanging with his Oceanside friends, Willie said he's now the Chargers uniform inspector.



"It's always fun to come down to Qualcomm, I played my college football here also with the Aztecs. The field is a great field, it should be revised and I think we should have a new stadium in Mission Valley," Buchanon said.