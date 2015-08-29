Pedestrian hit by truck in critical condition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian hit by a truck was critically injured in San Diego Saturday.

The driver, a 21-year-old, turned left onto El Cajon Boulevard from Altadena Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. and hit the victim, a 59-year-old man as he crossed the street.

San Diego police said the man suffered life-threatening trauma and was taken to a hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.