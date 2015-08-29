Battery explodes in Kearny Mesa fire house

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A hazmat team was called to an explosion Saturday in a Kearny Mesa fire house.

It happened as a crew member went to start a specialized fire rig called "crash 28".

Firefighters say a battery on the rig exploded releasing a cloud of toxic smoke. It then started dripping sulfuric acid.

Crews moved quickly to stop the leak and hazmat was called to clean it up.

No one was hurt and the cause of the battery explosion is under investigation.