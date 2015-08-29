Car shears off power pole in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car shears off power pole in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A car sheared off a power pole in El Cajon early Saturday morning.

It happened on Pepper Drive near Clove Street.

The impact split the pole in two, exposing the wires that held it up.

SDG&E crews were able to quickly get to it and keep the wires from draping across the roadway.

The driver of the car was not hurt and the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

