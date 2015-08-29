More Bay Area freeway lanes open after emergency closure

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have reopened both directions of a Bay Area freeway where high-voltage lines crashed onto the lanes.

An 8-mile stretch of Interstate 101 in Burlingame was shut down Friday night after a crane operated by a Caltrans contractor struck a high-voltage tower.

The tower collapsed, and PG&E power lines carrying 115,000 volts each fell across the highway.

The California Highway Patrol says both directions of the freeway reopened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. The only exception is a northbound lane that remains closed for PG&E crews to complete their work.

There are reports that power lines initially fell on top of some cars, trapping 22 people for several hours until the lines were de-energized.

No injuries were reported, however.





Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.