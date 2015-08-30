Hauschka kicks 60-yard field goal to give Seahawks 16-15 win

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, center left, tackles San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Steven Hauschka kicked a 60-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to give the Seattle Seahawks a 16-15 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday night.

Hauschka had missed a 58-yard attempt with 3:46 remaining. His winning kick, from midfield, barely cleared the crossbar. He also made field goals of 40 and 27 yards.

Nick Novak, competing for a job with rookie Josh Lambo, kicked a 52-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to give San Diego a 15-13 lead.

Novak also made a 32-yarder goal in the first quarter. The Chargers (2-1) brought in Lambo because Novak struggled on kickoffs last year. Lambo kicked a winning 47-yarder as time expired at Arizona a week earlier, as well as field goals of 53 and 43 yards. Lambo had a 28-yard field goal against the Seahawks (1-2).

The Chargers had a scary moment when franchise quarterback Philip Rivers hit his throwing hand on a defender's hand late in the second quarter. Rivers then threw an incompletion in the end zone on third down and headed into the locker room early with a trainer.

Rivers, who didn't play against Arizona a week earlier, completed 13 of 19 passes for 140 yards. He was sacked twice and hit four times.

Seattle rookie Tyler Lockett returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and most of the other starters played into the third quarter. Running back Marshawn Lynch played only the first series before heading to the sideline, where he wore a beanie the rest of the hot evening.

Wilson was 7 of 15 for 56 yards.

Wilson moved the Seahawks to the San Diego 2 on their first drive of the second half, but it stalled and Hauschka kicked a 27-yard field goal. The Seahawks still have only one offensive touchdown, that coming in the exhibition opener.

It was the second touchdown of the exhibition season for Lockett, Seattle's third-round pick, who returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score in the opener.

Rivers was replaced by Kellen Clemens. Late in the third quarter, running back Branden Oliver turned a short reception into a 70-yard touchdown to pull San Diego to 13-12. Oliver was stuffed by Brock Coyle on the conversion attempt.

