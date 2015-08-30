Man arrested for child molestation in two counties

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido man was arrested on child molestation charges for crimes committed in Riverside and San Diego counties more than a decade ago, sheriff's deputies said Sunday.

Richard Sears, 47, of Escondido, was arrested and booked at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

Riverside County detectives in Perris were told on Aug. 6 that a series of child molestations had occurred there between the years 1999 and 2004, said Sgt. Glenn Williams of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



The crimes alleged were committed in unincorporated Riverside County near Perris, about 50 miles north of Escondido, as well as in the San Diego suburb.



An investigation led detectives to an Escondido residence on Saturday, where the suspect was arrested.



He was held on suspicion of numerous counts of felony sex crimes against several children, Williams said, and his bail was set at $5 million.



The investigation was described as ongoing, and detectives asked anyone with information to contact Investigator Tom Salisbury at the Riverside County Sheriff's Perris Station at (951) 210-1000 or Detective Jeff Udvarhelyl with the Escondido Police Department at (760) 802-7292.