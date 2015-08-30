Man found unconscious in SDPD patrol car dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found unconscious in the back of a police car at the San Diego Central Jail and later died in a hospital Sunday.



Acting Homicide Lt. Manuel Del Toro said officers responded to a disturbance created by the man in the 2900 block of Market Street around 12:45 a.m.



Police said he was under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and taken to Central Jail to be booked.



Upon arrival, the officers found the man unconscious, Del Toro said. He did not breathe and attempts were made to revive him.



He was taken to UCSD Hospital and died just before 5:00 a.m.



Homicide detectives were called to investigate.



According to Del Toro, the man was cooperative when he was arrested and no force was used by the officers. The lieutenant says that the officers wore body cameras.