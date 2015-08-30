Harley dealer hosts ride for Shelter to Soldier - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harley dealer hosts ride for Shelter to Soldier

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 motorcycle riders hit the streets Saturday to raise money for a very special foundation. 

Biggs Harley Davidson in San Marcos hosted the ride benefiting Shelter to Soldier, a nonprofit that rescues shelter dogs and trains them to be psychiatric service companions for wounded combat veterans. 

CBS News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows the celebrity ride in this video essay. 

