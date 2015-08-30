Man struck and injured in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old man suffered a life-threatening head injury when he was hit by a motorist in the Colina Del Sol community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.



It was not immediately known whether the motorist was cited or arrested, said Officer Frank Cali of the San Diego Police Department.



A 27-year-old man driving his 2012 Toyota Rav4 southbound on Altadena Avenue made a left turn onto El Cajon Boulevard about 10 p.m. Saturday and while going eastbound struck the pedestrian, who was walking northbound crossing El Cajon Boulevard, Cali said.



Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, he said.