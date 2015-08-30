Local company christens new container ship

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new natural gas powered container ship is cruising the water after a launch ceremony Saturday evening.

Local shipbuilding company General Dynamics NASSCO christened the Perla Del Caribe, which will transport goods from the U.S. to Puerto Rico.

The ship features "green" technology, which will dramatically decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 72%, which is equivalent to removing more than 15,000 cars from the road.