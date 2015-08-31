Body found in search for missing swimmer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man found dead in Ocean Beach has been identified as missing swimmer Brian Wilson, the medical examiner's office said.

Wilson's body was found in an area where authorities had been searching for the 23-year-old Lakeside resident who disappeared while swimming with a friend near the Ocean Beach Pier. The body was recovered Monday night by search and rescue officials from the rocks at the foot of Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.

"They observed an object kind of wedged in some rock areas. The low tide had exposed part of the body. We responded and confirmed the body," said Lt. Andy Lerum of San Diego Lifeguards.

Wilson was reported missing shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after becoming separated from a friend in the surf off the foot of Santa Cruz Avenue, according to U.S. Coast Guard public affairs.

Lerum said Wilson had reportedly been drinking before the accident and that alcohol may have played a part in the causality.

A Coast Guard cutter crew patrolled the ocean in the area Sunday night, but choppy waters and low visibility limited the search. It resumed Monday morning with search and rescue personnel joined by a helicopter and 45-foot response boat.

Lifeguards searched underwater and along the shoreline for Wilson. They said the area where Wilson disappeared has jagged, rocky reefs and dangerous rip currents.

Wilson's friends said he lived in Ramona and went to El Capitan High School.

