One dead, one hurt in Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Investigators worked Monday to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into two vehicles parked along a Chula Vista roadway, killing the driver and injuring someone working on one of the cars.



Witnesses told police officers the driver of a speeding Toyota pickup truck apparently lost control on eastbound C Street and went airborne before rolling over and striking two parked vehicles near 4th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Chula Vista police statement.



The Toyota's driver was ejected and died at the scene, police said.



"He had struck two parked vehicles, one of which was up on jacks. People were working on the vehicle. That car came off the jacks and landed on top of a victim. His son jacked up the car, pulled him out from under the car. He was transported to UCSD,” said Sgt. Scott Schneider with the Chula Vista Police Department.



A 44-year-old man who had been working beneath one of the parked vehicles when it was struck was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries, police said. His name and condition have not been released.