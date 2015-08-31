USS Ronald Reagan leaves San Diego for new home port in Japan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USS Ronald Reagan leaves San Diego for new home port in Japan

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (CNS) - After 11 years in San Diego, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan Monday began a voyage to its new home port in Japan.
   
The Reagan is one of three aircraft carriers taking part in a swap of home ports. The USS George Washington left Japan, and following a stop here, is destined for Virginia, where it will undergo a nuclear power refueling.
   
The USS Theodore Roosevelt, which had been located in Virginia, is currently deployed in the Middle East and will end its journey at its new San Diego home base.
   
"We are sending our most modern West Coast-based aircraft carrier to support the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and our allies," said Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, the commander of Naval Air Forces.
   
The Reagan was one of the first Navy ships to respond and provide assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated the east coast of Japan in 2011. The ship was on deployment at the time.
   
"The strong ties that were established between ship and host nation over four years ago will continue," Shoemaker said.
   
Since around two-thirds of the crew of each vessel taking part in the swap are expected to remain at their home port, the Navy expects to save around $41 million in personnel transfer costs.
   
Most of the sailors taking the Reagan across the Pacific Ocean are former George Washington crew members. The majority of those taking the George Washington to Virginia served aboard the Reagan -- and they're scheduled to fly back when they're finished and man the "Big Stick" after it arrives in San Diego.
   
Around one-third of each crew will remain with their ship for the next three years, primarily command and nuclear power staff, so some families were at the pier to say goodbye to family members.

  • 8 On The HomefrontMore>>

  • Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:15:45 GMT

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

  • Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:13:07 GMT

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

  • Sponsored Content

    Women who coded in war time

    Women who coded in war time

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-12 08:00:12 GMT

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. 

     

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. In fact, war time intelligence gathering and monitoring was a field largely dominated by women, and it was their dedication to code breaking that helped win the war for the Allies in World War Two. However, many of these women have gone unrecognized by history.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.