Science and magic go hand-in-hand at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - You can check out jaw-dropping science at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center during a show that features walking on water and walking through solid objects.

The Impossible Science Experience combines Jason Latimer's illusions with physics, psychology, chemistry, mathematics and technology. Attendees can expect to witness a person walking through a solid object, light being bent, water being shaped and countless other illusions, all rooted in applied science. Latimer is the Curator of Impossible Science.



The Impossible Science Experience is running every Friday through Sunday (excluding blackout dates) in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater. This limited engagement will run through September 7.



**Note: The prize giveaway featured in the above video is only valid during Monday's live broadcast of CBS News 8 This Morning.