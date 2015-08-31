San Diegan heads to Olympic qualifying in dressage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegan heads to Olympic qualifying in dressage

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – One of the best equestrians in the country lives in San Diego. His name is Steffen Peters and his horse is Legolas - a gold medal winning horse in dressage in July at the Pan American Games in Canada.

“It's a kind horse, very social, and not very opinionated,” said Peters.

In dressage, the rider wants to go unnoticed.

“Our horses look extremely expressive, very enthusiastic about what they're doing. But we're supposed to make it look effortless,” added Peters.

Making it look effortless can be tough, but when a gold medal rider is on a gold medal horse - it's a sight to see.

Peters compares the horse to a human athlete.

“They have to be fit, have to have strength, mental capacity to deal with stressful situations,” continued Peters.

Dressage is one of those rare sports where the men and women compete against each other.  At 51, Peters has experience on his side, but his best competition will likely come from a woman nearly half his age.

“Yes, experience helps, but if you have a helluva horse and a good rider, we can easily lose to people in that age group,” he added.

Peters won individual gold and a team gold at the Pan Am Games in July. The team is qualified for the Rio Olympics, but Peters still has to qualify as an individual. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: UNC down double digits to A&M at the half

    NCAA Latest: UNC down double digits to A&M at the half

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:45:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.