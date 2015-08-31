Father, son hit by suspected drunk driver

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A father and son are in the hospital after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido.

The crash happened Sunday night on Metcalf near West Washington Avenue. Escondido police say the driver of an SUV first hit a parked Jeep, then hit the two victims as they were standing outside of their parked big rig.

Police say the impact sent both flying about 10 to 15 feet. They were taken to Palomar Medical Center with concussions.

The driver, a man in his mid 20's, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.