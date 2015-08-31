Ex-MMA fighter to be sentenced in scaling attempt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter who tried to scale the wall of his ex-wife's downtown San Diego high-rise apartment is scheduled to be sentenced Monday at the downtown courthouse.



Christian Leben, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this month to felony possession of an assault weapon and misdemeanor counts of vandalism and violating a temporary restraining order. He is expected to be sentenced to probation.



Leben's estranged wife, Kaleena, wrote in a request for a restraining order that she awoke around 3 a.m. June 8 to banging and kicking at her door.

About 4:30 a.m., the woman woke up again and noticed Leben trying to scale the outside wall in an attempt to gain access to her apartment via the balcony.



She said that the previous day, Leben texted her and threatened to kill her father, and that building management staff alerted her to the discovery of an M16 assault rifle hidden in a maintenance closet a few floors from her apartment.



Her ex-husband was subsequently arrested and spent four days in jail before posting $100,000 bail.



Leben, known as "The Crippler" in his MMA days, retired in 2013.