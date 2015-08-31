ATM stolen from Poway Rite Aid - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ATM stolen from Poway Rite Aid

POWAY (CBS 8) - Cleanup and repairs are underway at a Poway Rite Aid where burglars broke inside and stole an ATM. 

The burglary happened just before 3:30 a.m. In the 12000 block of Poway Road. It's not clear how much cash was inside the machine. 

There has been no word on a description of the suspect or suspects, but if you have information, you are urged to contact the sheriff's department.

