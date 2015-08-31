ATM stolen from Poway Rite Aid

POWAY (CBS 8) - Cleanup and repairs are underway at a Poway Rite Aid where burglars broke inside and stole an ATM.

The burglary happened just before 3:30 a.m. In the 12000 block of Poway Road. It's not clear how much cash was inside the machine.

There has been no word on a description of the suspect or suspects, but if you have information, you are urged to contact the sheriff's department.