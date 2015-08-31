The Bonita boys are back in town

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After coming within one game of competing for the U.S. Championship in the Little League World Series, the Sweetwater Valley all-stars arrived home Monday evening.

The boys arrived at Lindbergh Field Monday evening and there is a celebration planned for Tuesday at the Sweetwater Valley Little League field in Bonita.

The youngsters claimed the West Region title in San Bernardino and put up a strong showing in the Little League World Series before falling in an elimination game Thursday night, 9-7, to Pearland West, the Southwest Region entrant from Texas.

The welcome home event will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater Valley Little League field. Representatives of the county of San Diego and city of Chula Vista will be on hand at the celebration, along with Channel 93.3, the Eastlake and Bonita Vista high school cheer squads, and the San Diego Padres Pad Squad.

