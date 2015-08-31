Three siblings waiting for one forever home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Three siblings waiting for one forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They're a sibling set of three, waiting for one forever home. The older two children are doing a phenomenal job, helping take care of their little brother, but what they deserve, is a forever family to care for them all.    

Behlen, Adrian, and Elijah, who consider being in foster care a blessing, and a path to a brand new start.

They're an adorable trio that would make an instant family - just add parents.

Right now, 11-year-old Behlen, 10-year-old Adrian and Elijah, who's almost two are in a wonderful foster home. And these siblings are hoping to find the same kind of unconditional love in a forever home.

They say they've felt protected in foster care and are so thankful to be living the life they have now.

While they wait for a forever home, Behlen and Arian have really stepped up, taking such good care of their younger brother Elijah, who is half Native American. So a potential forever family would have to be open to an adoption governed under different laws.

“They do, they really watch out with him and play with him, they have a lot of fun with him,” said protective services worker Charese Phillips.

Behlen and Adrian appreciate each other, as well.

“They're great kids, they get good grades, Behlen loves to sing and dance, she was in her school talent show last year. She and her little friends did a little dance that she choreographed and Adrian does great in school too. They're just really great kids,” explained Phillips. “And they'd be a blessing to any family.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.    

CBS News 8 would also like to thank Cynthia with Schiavetto Photography for taking the Heart Gallery photos you saw in this video.    

