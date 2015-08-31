Police chase ends in Linda Vista, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop in Linda Vista Monday and led police on a road chase over freeways and city streets before pulling over near where the pursuit had begun a half-hour earlier, authorities reported.



The man refused to yield when an officer tried to stop him on Judson Street about 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.



The suspect fled to the south on state Route 163 and Interstate 5 before doubling back to the north on SR-15, SDPD spokesman Matt Tortorella said.



Reaching the Kearny Mesa area, the man exited the freeway, traveled through Clairemont and then headed south again.



The suspect ultimately stopped the white Acura sedan he was driving on Osler Street, near Genesee Avenue, and was taken into custody at gunpoint about 1 p.m., Tortorella said.



The arrestee's name was not immediately available.