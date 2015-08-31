Balboa Theatre announces film series schedule

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A monthly film series is scheduled to begin this fall in downtown San Diego at the Balboa Theatre, San Diego Theatres announced Monday.

Cinema The Balboa will offer a preview Sept. 20-27, with an array of four to six films monthly beginning in October.

The theater, built in 1924, underwent a $26.5 renovation and reopened seven years ago with state-of-the-art equipment. The updated facility has generally been used for concerts and plays.

San Diego Theatres said the theme of preview week, sponsored by Rage Monthly Magazine, is "a celebration of the music heritage of the Balboa, where hundreds of acclaimed music artists have performed over the years."

Preview week will include three sing-along versions of hit films that will have lyrics up on the screen, including "Frozen," Sept. 20; "Grease," Sept. 24; and "Mary Poppins," Sept. 27. Also on tap are a pair of documentaries on musicians, "Tupac Resurrection," Sept. 21; and "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck," Sept. 23.

Other preview week films are "Stop Making Sense," a Talking Heads concert film, Sept. 22; and "Lawrence of Arabia," the epic about the British Army officer who united the Arabs against the Ottoman Empire, Sept. 25.

Organizers said the October lineup will be announced at a later time.