Harrah's Resort Southern California awards grants to non-profits - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harrah's Resort Southern California awards grants to non-profits

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Harrah's Resort Southern California held a special ceremony last Thursday, awarding grants to non-profit organizations. 

CBS News 8's Carlo Cecchetto had the opportunity to host the inaugural All-In 4 Change event. 

Harrah's awarded $67,000 in grants to 10 different charities who touch the community everyday. 

Since Harrah's opened, employees have volunteered more than 80,000 hours in San Diego and Riverside Counties. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.