San Diego gas prices continue to fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 17th consecutive day and 43rd time in 46 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.49.
The average price has dropped 75 cents over the past 46 days, including 1.1 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The decreases follow a seven-day stretch of increases totaling 74 cents that pushed the average price to its highest amount since May 8, 2014.
The average price dropped for 26 consecutive days, had three days of increases totaling 6 cents from Aug. 12-14, then resumed declining on Aug. 15.
The average price is 15 cents less than one week ago, 55 cents lower than one month ago and 33 cents below what it was one year ago.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.