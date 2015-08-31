San Diego gas prices continue to fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 17th consecutive day and 43rd time in 46 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.49.

The average price has dropped 75 cents over the past 46 days, including 1.1 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreases follow a seven-day stretch of increases totaling 74 cents that pushed the average price to its highest amount since May 8, 2014.

The average price dropped for 26 consecutive days, had three days of increases totaling 6 cents from Aug. 12-14, then resumed declining on Aug. 15.

The average price is 15 cents less than one week ago, 55 cents lower than one month ago and 33 cents below what it was one year ago.