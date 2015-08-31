Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar announces Board of Supervisors run

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar announced that she will run for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors seat held by Dave Roberts.

Gaspar, the chief financial officer of a physical therapy firm that she runs with her husband, is the second candidate -- after Escondido Mayor Sam Abed -- to come forward to challenge the freshman supervisor.

"I've been deeply involved in our community, and as an elected official over the last five years recognize the importance the Board of Supervisors plays in our region," Gaspar said.

"I made the decision to seek the Third District seat because I want to play a more active role in the important investments we need to make in our roads, infrastructure and core county services," she said. "My experience in a private-sector company and as an elected official has prepared me to work successfully with the group of supervisors representing diverse districts."

Gary Gartner, Roberts' campaign spokesman, said Gaspar "has broken her promise to the people of Encinitas to serve as their first directly elected mayor -- only having been elected less than nine months ago. This kind of political opportunism from yet another career politician is just what voters are tired of."

Gaspar was elected to the City Council in 2010 and last year became the North County city's first elected mayor. She has also been president of the San Dieguito Water District Board of Directors and the Encinitas Rotary, chaired the Encina Wastewater Authority Board, and is the founder of the North County Leadership Council.

Roberts, the first Democrat elected to the Board of Supervisors in around 20 years, became embroiled in controversy this year after three of his office employees filed claims alleging that he abused his powers. The supervisor has denied the claims.