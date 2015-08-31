Crystal Ninja takes on her biggest project

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A National City woman, who is recognized worldwide as the "Crystal Ninja”, is about to attempt a world record by covering a car in crystals.

Kellie DeFries and her skilled crew of designers produce world famous designs using Swarovski crystals. Kellie's crystal designs have appeared on TV, in celebrity swag bags, on famous celebrities and on a wide range of properties around the world. Brands like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Henri Bendel are also known for carrying the Crystal Ninja's designs. Kellie is also an inventor. In 2013, she introduced the world to the Crystal Katana which is a specialized tool designed to help people improve their "blinging" skills.

The Crystal Ninja's newest project is to set a Guinness World record by encrusting the entire body of a Porsche 356 Outlaw in Swarovski crystals. The design will feature 6-10 colors and 15-20 different cuts and shapes of crystals. Kellie will begin the project September 1st, 2015. The vehicle will be featured at this year’s SEMA Car Show held November 3-6 in Las Vegas.

The Crystal Ninja will also be holding a special contest. Contestants have to guess how many crystals are encrusted in the car and whoever's guess is the closest will win a prize.

Click here for more information about the Crystal Ninja and the contest.

Click here to tune into Kellie’s LIVE web feed of her working her crystal magic.