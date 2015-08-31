Global Desalination Conference opens today - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Global Desalination Conference opens today

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Water experts from around the world are in San Diego this week for a conference aimed at easing water shortages.

The International Desalination Association's world congress got underway. Organizers say the weeklong event provides an opportunity to hear from all sides of the desalination issues.

The conference includes a tour of the nearly completes Carlsbad Desalination Project that is scheduled to begin operating this fall.

