Man shot and killed by SDPD identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name of a 54-year-old man who was fatally shot by a patrolman in Mission Valley last week while allegedly advancing on the officer, clutching a box cutter.

Robert Arthur Hober of San Diego died at the scene of the shooting in the 5600 block of Mission Center Road.

The events that led to the deadly gunfire began shortly after midnight Friday, when a 911 caller reported that a man had threatened and chased an employee of a nearby CVS pharmacy and then remained in the area, shouting, Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Officer Eric Oberndorfer arrived to find Hober near the store, holding a razor tool, the lieutenant said. The suspect allegedly ignored the lawman's repeated commands to drop the weapon and began striding toward him with the blade pointed at him.

Oberndorfer, a 15-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, retreated to the rear of his squad car and continued ordering Hober to halt and disarm himself. When the suspect kept approaching and brandishing the box cutter, Oberndorfer opened fire, Hastings said.