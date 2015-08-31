Reality: Hammerheads are not that dangerous

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Shark sightings prompted warnings along the coastline and even closed down the beach in La Jolla, but experts said Hammerheads typically are not a threat to humans.

Nick LeBeouf is the co-founder of SD Expeditions, known for cage free shark diving. He said Hammerheads are curious creatures and each has their won personality.

"They're a beautiful shark. I'd relate it to a Ferrari," said LeBeouf.

In all his years, he said he has never had an incident with one.

"Some come in and they're here for two or three minutes and they move on. Some don't come in at all, and they stay far away because they just don't know. Some are here for three-and-a-half, four hours," he said.

Key data seems to support why Hammerheads are not nearly as dangerous as the public may think.

Even though not every attack is reported, since 1580, there have been 17 unprovoked attacks by Hammerheads, and not one confirmed death, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, University of Florida.

"I don't believe they are dangerous. I think they're more afraid of us than we should be of them. If you tried to get in the water next to it, it would just go away," said LeBeouf.

There have been over 200 Great White shark attacks and 80 deaths. Those numbers represent over 400 years of data.

"We need more shark conservation, and the general public needs to know they're not dangerous," said LeBeouf.